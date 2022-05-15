StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis decreased their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.88 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

