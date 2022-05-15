StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDWD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis decreased their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.
NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.88 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
