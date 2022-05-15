StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP opened at $0.38 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.