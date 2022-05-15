StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

