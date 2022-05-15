StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

