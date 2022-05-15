StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.