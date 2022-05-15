StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.73 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.