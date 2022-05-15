StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.73 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

