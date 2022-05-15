StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

