StockNews.com Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

