StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.
KT stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.
KT Company Profile (Get Rating)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
