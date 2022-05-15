StockNews.com Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.