StockNews.com Lowers O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O2Micro International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.