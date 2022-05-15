StockNews.com Lowers O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
