StockNews.com Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

Adient stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,866,000 after buying an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

