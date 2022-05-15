StockNews.com Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Cummins stock opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $270.84.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

