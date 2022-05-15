STRAKS (STAK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 185.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. STRAKS has a market cap of $14,137.07 and $22.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 147.5% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.