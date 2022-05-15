STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) CFO Purchases 23,131 Shares

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Lesovitz acquired 23,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at $25,906.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.