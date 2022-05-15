STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lesovitz purchased 23,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $25,906.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,214 shares of company stock worth $101,545 in the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

