Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.41 million and $364,506.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $10.19 or 0.00033642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.