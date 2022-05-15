Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SUMR stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summer Infant in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

