Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMMF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.34. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

