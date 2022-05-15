Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $41,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $162.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

