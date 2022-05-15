Sun (New) (SUN) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $94.64 million and $84.27 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00521591 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

