SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00522943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,865.39 or 1.98731675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008513 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

