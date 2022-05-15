SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.71 or 1.83058000 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

