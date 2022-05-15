Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

