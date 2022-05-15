SuperFarm Market Cap Tops $80.48 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $80.48 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002482 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

