Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
