Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

About Surge Battery Metals (Get Rating)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.