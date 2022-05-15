Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SRZN stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

