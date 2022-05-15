S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.40 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

