Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

