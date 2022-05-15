Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

Switch stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Switch has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $33,440,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

