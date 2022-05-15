Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

