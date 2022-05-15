Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $2.24. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,334,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

