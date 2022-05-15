Tael Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded flat against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $7.20, $5.22 and $119.16.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00104649 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $62.56, $13.96, $34.91, $6.32, $10.00, $24.72, $18.11, $45.75, $5.22, $119.16 and $4.92. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

