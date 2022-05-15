Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

NYSE TPR opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

