Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of TPR opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.01.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

