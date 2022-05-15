Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.