Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of TTM stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38.
Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tata Motors (TTM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.