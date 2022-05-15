TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

