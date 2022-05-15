TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TRP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 1,670,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

