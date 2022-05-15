TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,643 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,884,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,772,000 after buying an additional 83,571 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

