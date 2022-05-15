TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Packaging Co. of America worth $24,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $155.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.