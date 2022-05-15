TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,634 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Raymond James worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

RJF stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

