TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,483 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 93.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

