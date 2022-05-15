TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Colliers International Group worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CIGI shares. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

