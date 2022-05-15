TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.44 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

