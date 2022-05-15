TD Securities Cuts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $12.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 289,500 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 457,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

