TD Securities Increases Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $22.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.72.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

