Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Chindata Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chindata Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.77. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

