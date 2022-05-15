Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

