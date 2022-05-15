Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

