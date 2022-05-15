Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,294 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $296.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.42 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

