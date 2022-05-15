Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $559,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

